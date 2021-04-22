OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh sees over 34,000 new Covid cases in record single-day spike

Uttar Pradesh sees over 34,000 new Covid cases in record single-day spike

Migrants who reached the city from Delhi, now looking to hitch a ride on passing vehicles or arrange other means of transportation to their homes, at Kamta crossing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Tuesday April 20, 2020.Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 06:22 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • As many as 16,514 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 7,06,414
  • On Wednesday, the state registered 33,214 cases of the viral disease and 187 deaths

With over 34,000 fresh COVID-19 cases logged today, Uttar Pradesh witnessed its highest single-day spike in terms of the number of new infections registered in the span of just 24 hours. Today, the state reported as many as 34,379 new cases pushing the infection tally to 9,76,765, the state health bulletin reported. On Wednesday, 33,214 cases of the viral disease and 187 deaths were recorded from UP. The state also saw 195 related fatalities on Thursday that pushed the death toll due to the disease to 10,541.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad noted that 16,514 people recovered from the disease in the state today, taking the total count of recoveries to 7,06,414.

Currently, the active tally in the state stands at 2,59,810, of which over two lakh are in-home isolation, Prasad said.

CM asks to make oxygen concentrators available where there is demand

Meanwhile, during a review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to make oxygen concentrators available to districts from where demands have come and sought support of the Centre for its availability, an official statement said.

CM termed the death of any person in the state unfortunate, and directed the officials to give due honour to the aggrieved families and ensure cremations follow COVID-19 protocols.

Noting that there is sufficient supply of medicine or Oxygen, he said, "There is no shortage of tankers/cylinders but keeping in mind the changing situation, additional tankers and cylinders should be arranged, and it should be ensured that there is no black-marketing of oxygen and other medicines."

He further directed officials to ensure transparency in allotment of beds in hospitals, and asked them to arrange transport facilities for migrant labourers and also to see that they are kept in quarantine centres for at least seven days.

(With inputs from agencies)

