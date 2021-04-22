Uttar Pradesh sees over 34,000 new Covid cases in record single-day spike

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With over 34,000 fresh COVID-19 cases logged today, Uttar Pradesh witnessed its highest single-day spike in terms of the number of new infections registered in the span of just 24 hours. Today, the state reported as many as 34,379 new cases pushing the infection tally to 9,76,765, the state health bulletin reported. On Wednesday, 33,214 cases of the viral disease and 187 deaths were recorded from UP. The state also saw 195 related fatalities on Thursday that pushed the death toll due to the disease to 10,541.

Currently, the active tally in the state stands at 2,59,810, of which over two lakh are in-home isolation, Prasad said.

CM asks to make oxygen concentrators available where there is demand

Meanwhile, during a review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to make oxygen concentrators available to districts from where demands have come and sought support of the Centre for its availability, an official statement said.

CM termed the death of any person in the state unfortunate, and directed the officials to give due honour to the aggrieved families and ensure cremations follow COVID-19 protocols.

Noting that there is sufficient supply of medicine or Oxygen, he said, "There is no shortage of tankers/cylinders but keeping in mind the changing situation, additional tankers and cylinders should be arranged, and it should be ensured that there is no black-marketing of oxygen and other medicines."

(With inputs from agencies)

