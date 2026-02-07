Uttar Pradesh shocker: 15-year-old girl gang-raped in Sant Kabir Nagar; 3 arrested

In a shocking incident,a 15-year-old girl was gang raped in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the minor girl had gone to the fields for agricultural work, said the police.

The victim's mother, in her complaint filed on Friday, alleged that two men approached her daughter while she was working in the field and gang raped her, said the police.

Following the incident, thepolice have arrested two suspects.

"Based on the complaint, the accused were identified as Aman Kumar, 19, and Himesh Kumar alias Larahe, 19, both residents of Bandhupur village under the Mahuli police station jurisdiction," news agency PTI quoted Circle Officer (CO) Abhaynath Mishra as saying.

"Both the accused were arrested on Saturday and have been sent to jail. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Mishra added.

The police have registered a case under sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

YouTuber booked for rape in UP’s Meerut Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against YouTube content creator Shadab Jakati on rape charges following a formal complaint by a female resident in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar stated that the legal proceedings were inaugurated at the Inchhauli Police Station after the woman submitted a written statement alleging grave criminal activities.

According to law enforcement, the FIR was officially recorded on Friday under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically citing section 64 (punishment for rape).

Subsequent legal measures will be implemented based on the testimony and evidence gathered throughout the inquiry, the senior official noted.

The victim, who lives in the Inchhauli locality on Mawana Road, has charged the YouTuber with sexual assault and has previously echoed these accusations during interactions with the press.

In the meantime, Jakati has refuted the claims, describing them as entirely without merit.

In a video address lasting approximately two-and-a-half minutes, Jakati contended that the woman had contacted him requesting aid and that he had provided help on philanthropic grounds by funding her minor's schooling, food supplies, and other essentials.

He additionally maintained that the individual had participated in numerous video projects of his and suggested that there are bystanders who can corroborate his account of the events.

Jakati further mentioned that surveillance cameras are operational at his home and insisted that investigators could review the recordings if necessary. He also called for an equitable and unbiased probe into the allegations.