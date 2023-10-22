Uttar Pradesh: Student asked to leave stage over 'Jai Shree Ram' chant | Watch video
Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad's ABES college Faculty member receives backlash for asking student to leave stage over 'Jai Shree Ram' chant
A student of Ghaziabad's ABES Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh was asked to leave the stage by a faculty for chanting the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan during a cultural fest.
What ABES College director said?
As the video has gone viral on the internet, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director of ABES Engineering College said that an enquiry committee has been constituted against the teacher. Singh said no action would be taken against the students.
"I came across a video. A conversation between a faculty member and a student has sparked controversy. An enquiry committee has been constituted to look into the same. As soon as the committee submits a report, action will be taken based on its findings. Also, no action will be taken against any student by any faculty. No one will demoralize any student over the incident," Director Singh told ANI news agency.
Police's statement
The incident is also being investigated by the police. Saloni Agarwal, ACP Wave City, Ghaziabad said, "The college has constituted an enquiry committee against the teacher. Further proceedings will be done based on the fact-finding of the committee. The college management has assured that no action will be taken against any student".
Hindu Raksha Dal workers staged a protest at the college gate raising the slogan of Jai Shri Ram following the incident. They said that the protest would continue until the faculty members responsible for this were expelled from the college.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!