A student of Ghaziabad's ABES Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh was asked to leave the stage by a faculty for chanting the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan during a cultural fest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet and the teacher has received huge backlash.

As per the viral video, a student was seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' on stage as a response to chants by the audience. Subsequently, a faculty member was seen asking the student to get off the stage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are here for some cultural event. We are here to have a good time so why are there slogans? There is no logic in these," Shweta Sharma, the faculty member who asked the student to leave the stage was seen saying to students in the viral clip.

What ABES College director said? As the video has gone viral on the internet, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director of ABES Engineering College said that an enquiry committee has been constituted against the teacher. Singh said no action would be taken against the students.

"I came across a video. A conversation between a faculty member and a student has sparked controversy. An enquiry committee has been constituted to look into the same. As soon as the committee submits a report, action will be taken based on its findings. Also, no action will be taken against any student by any faculty. No one will demoralize any student over the incident," Director Singh told ANI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police's statement The incident is also being investigated by the police. Saloni Agarwal, ACP Wave City, Ghaziabad said, "The college has constituted an enquiry committee against the teacher. Further proceedings will be done based on the fact-finding of the committee. The college management has assured that no action will be taken against any student".

Hindu Raksha Dal workers staged a protest at the college gate raising the slogan of Jai Shri Ram following the incident. They said that the protest would continue until the faculty members responsible for this were expelled from the college.

