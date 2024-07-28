Uttar Pradesh teacher sleeps in classroom as primary school girls fan her: Viral Video

Uttar Pradesh news: The 2-minute video showed the teacher sleeping on the floor of a classroom and a girl waving a fan at her.

Updated28 Jul 2024, 06:18 PM IST
The incident reportedly happened at a primary school in Gokulpur in the Dhanipur region of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
A teacher of the primary government school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was caught sleeping in a classroom. A viral video shows the teacher comfortably sleeping on a mat on the floor while three girls fanned her.

The incident reportedly happened at a primary school in Gokulpur in the Dhanipur region of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The 2-minute video showed the teacher sleeping on the floor of a classroom and a girl waving a handheld fan at her. Later, another girl takes the fan from her and does the same, while others sit beside the teacher.

According to an India Today report, the teacher, Dimple Bansal, was suspended. As the video sparked outrage, Basic Education Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying that the matter would be investigated and strict action would be taken.

Earlier in the day, a video of a teacher coming to work in an inebriated state at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district surfaced on social media. The purported video shot by villagers on Saturday showed a teacher, allegedly drunk, at a government primary school in Shankargarh village in Beohari block, PTI reported.

An official said that action would be taken against the teacher after the probe report arrives on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Education said on Sunday it is celebrating the 4th anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020 with a week-long campaign, "Shiksha Saptah."

As per an official release from the Ministry of Education, seven schools nationwide are emphasising community involvement in education through the Vidyanjali and Tithi Bhojan initiatives.

Vidyanjali, a school volunteer management programme run by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7, 2021.

The programme aims to strengthen schools and improve the quality of education through community, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and private sector involvement across the country.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh teacher sleeps in classroom as primary school girls fan her: Viral Video

