Uttar Pradesh teacher sleeps in classroom as primary school girls fan her: Viral Video

A teacher of the primary government school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was caught sleeping in a classroom. A viral video shows the teacher comfortably sleeping on a mat on the floor while three girls fanned her.

The incident reportedly happened at a primary school in Gokulpur in the Dhanipur region of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The 2-minute video showed the teacher sleeping on the floor of a classroom and a girl waving a handheld fan at her. Later, another girl takes the fan from her and does the same, while others sit beside the teacher.

According to an India Today report, the teacher, Dimple Bansal, was suspended. As the video sparked outrage, Basic Education Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying that the matter would be investigated and strict action would be taken.

Earlier in the day, a video of a teacher coming to work in an inebriated state at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district surfaced on social media. The purported video shot by villagers on Saturday showed a teacher, allegedly drunk, at a government primary school in Shankargarh village in Beohari block, PTI reported.

An official said that action would be taken against the teacher after the probe report arrives on Monday.

