A 32-year-old teacher in Uttar Pradesh was strangled to death by two men at his house, while he was teaching his students online through video lessons. The incident occurred in the Gonda district of the state and the teacher is identified as Krishna Kumar Yadav, who belonged to the Ambedkarnagar district. A senior police officer confirmed that they have identified and arrested the attackers.

The mobile from which the teacher was giving video lessons continued to record the video even after the incident. The police have retrieved the video and will use it to identify the assailants.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj informed about the incident and added that the attackers are now arrested. The police said that one of the accused was in a relationship with the sister of Krishna Yadav and was angry as Yadav rebuked him.

"The attackers, Sandeep Yadav and Jawahir Mishra alias Jagga entered his house and strangulated him after an argument," the officer said.

Yadav worked in a private school and lived with his sister at a rented accommodation in the Forbesganj locality of the Gonda district. Yadav's sister was also a teacher and the main accused Sandeep Yadav started talking to her. Krishna rebuked Sandeep over the issue and Sandeep turned angry with such behavior.

"Sandeep informed us during interrogation that he killed Krishna Kumar Yadav because he was against his relationship with Krishna Yadav's sister," the officer said.

"Sandeep sought the help of his friend Jagga to murder Krishna Kumar Yadav. Both the attackers have been arrested and were sent to jail," he added.

