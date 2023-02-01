Uttar Pradesh: Teacher strangled to death while giving online classes

A 32-year-old teacher in Uttar Pradesh was strangled to death by two men at his house, while he was teaching his students online through video lessons. The incident occurred in the Gonda district of the state and the teacher is identified as Krishna Kumar Yadav, who belonged to the Ambedkarnagar district. A senior police officer confirmed that they have identified and arrested the attackers.

