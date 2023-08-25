In a viral video a teacher is seen encouraging communal hatred among her students, asking a Hindu kid to hit a Muslim kid in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, a video became viral on social media which showed a teacher encouraging communal hatred among her students. In Neha Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is seen asking a Hindu kid to hit and slap a Muslim kid, while the latter stands there frozen, close to tears.

Another man is seen taking the video, possibly on his phone. This man also seems to be enjoying the incidents, because he continues filming and laughing without stopping the occurrences.

In the video, one kid is seen thrashing a another kid, encouraged by the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, as per reports by Maktoob media.. "Aey kya tum maar rahe ho iske.. jor se maaro naa…chalo aur kiska number hai,(What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder)" the teacher was heard saying asking the students.

“I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan (Muslim) bachhe hai…" the teacher is heard saying on camera and stirring up the small kids to physically harm children of a particular faith.

(The video has been hidden to protect the identity of the children involved.)

Later in the day Priyank Kanungo, Chairperson - National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, took to microblogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter) asking social media users not to share the video.

'In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the incident of a teacher getting a child beaten up by other children in the class has been reported." he noted.

“Taking cognizance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by email, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children." he added in his tweet.

The incidence has garnered concern among several netizens. Many have sought strict action against the teacher.

This comes incidence came to limelight only a day after a minor boy of the Navodaya Vidyalaya was allegedly sodomised after being beaten up by eight students of the school hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The victim's family lodged a police complaint on Wednesday alleging that he was sodomised by eight boys in the hostel who beat him up and threatened him with dire consequences on August 17.

They had allegedly sodomised the minor on July 25 as well and the police are investigating the matter.

(With agency inputs)