The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that it will declare black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The orders were not issued till late evening. However, a senior official said the process is on.

Earlier in the day, Chief minster Yogi Adityanath said, "In compliance with the order of the central government, black fungus should also be declared a notified disease on the lines of COVID. Order in this regard should be issued today and be made effective,'' a government statement said.

In consultation with health experts, the state government is making arrangements for proper medical treatment of all patients, a statement said quoting the CM.

According to the statement, officials at the meeting told the CM that medicines for the treatment of black fungus have been made available in every district.

Details of all patients suffering from black fungus are being made available to experts, the statement said.

So far, around 300 COVID patients suffering from black fungus have been admitted to hospitals in the state, an official spokesman said.

According to information received from Lucknow's King George's Medical University, 73 patients have been admitted there, of which 23 were admitted in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Union government urged states and Union Territories to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Act. It stated that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.

A notifiable disease is required by law to be reported to the government authorities. The collection of information allows the authorities to monitor the disease and provides early warning of possible outbreaks.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the number of active coronavirus cases in the state has come down by 68 per cent since the peak, while 172 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

"The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 92.5 per cent. The active cases in the state in the past 20 days have come down by 68 per cent," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told reporters here.

During the peak on April 30, there were 3,10,783 active COVID-19 cases in the state which have now come down to 1,06,276, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

