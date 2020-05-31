Uttar Pradesh to let shops, supermarkets open, containment zone norms stay

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday allowed shops, salons and single brand supermarkets to open from 9AM to 9PM as it set out to relax the two-month old lockdown to restore the health of the state’s economy. Lockdown restrictions, particularly in containment zones, would remain in place till 30 June.





“Beginning tomorrow, we will have the process of unlocking in four stages. Regulating containment zones, ensuring doorstep delivery and medical screening and other essential services there – apart from that everything will be restricted. In rest of the areas we are looking at freeing up as much as possible. Economic activities are going on in the state…We will look at focusing how to increase economic activity by ensuring social distancing," the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters in an online press conference today.

A day after union home ministry relaxed guidelines for lockdown in its fifth phase, the Uttar Pradesh government issued detailed guidelines to chart out economic activities, movement of persons and goods as well as finer definitions of containment zones.

“No big social functions or mass gatherings will take place. Rules and regulations related to weddings and funerals will have to be adhered to. The relaxations are being given so as to make more people aware...I believe people are now ready to accept the mantra that they have to protect themselves and others against coronavirus pandemic," he added.

A detailed guideline, released hours after the chief minister’s press conference, said state government office would open with 100% attendance but with staggered shifts whose beginning and end time would be separated by an hour.

“We are looking at 100% attendance in government offices but in three shifts with staggered timings…following social distancing, using masks, sanitizers. Thermal scanning too will be used wherever necessary to ensure 100% attendance," Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi told reporters at a media briefing in Lucknow.

He added that working units and industrial clusters will have to ensure that social distancing norms are met while carrying out work including ensure access to transportation where night shifts work happens.

Making a special mention of NCR zone, Awasthi added that the district administration, police department and health department authorities should ensure that necessary actions like passes etc are put in place, keeping in mind local restrictions as per requirement.

On Sunday, Bihar too announced that lockdown restrictions would continue in containment zones till 30 June. Under guidelines issued Saturday, the union government gave states more powers to decide on restricting activities in non-containment zones, identifying buffer zones, regulating movement of persons on the basis of public health reasons and reopening of educational institutions.

