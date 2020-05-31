Uttar Pradesh to let shops, supermarkets open, containment zone norms stay

“Beginning tomorrow, we will have the process of unlocking in four stages. Regulating containment zones, ensuring doorstep delivery and medical screening and other essential services there – apart from that everything will be restricted. In rest of the areas we are looking at freeing up as much as possible. Economic activities are going on in the state…We will look at focusing how to increase economic activity by ensuring social distancing," the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters in an online press conference today.