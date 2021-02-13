Uttar Pradesh to open colleges, universities from Feb 15

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open all degree colleges, state, private universities, and other educational institutions of higher learning from February 15 while following all the Covid 19 protocols.

As per an official communication, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks and students will be sitting at a distance of six feet from each other. All the institutes have to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning.

The letter of Special Secretary of Higher Education Department Abdul Samad reads: All universities, degree colleges and other educational institutions of higher learning across the state will function normally from February 15. These institutions were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020.

If a student, teacher or employee has symptoms of cough, cold or fever, they should be sent back home giving first aid. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop in students or staff, immediate testing should be done and results should be recorded, it said.

The letter was sent to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of all the private and state universities of Uttar Pradesh. The Higher Education Department has asked the educational institutions to fully sanitized the campus before re-opening.

The educational authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

(With inputs from agencies)

