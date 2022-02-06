With the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from February 7, Monday. As of now, classes 9-12 will only resume besides the state government has also ordered to reopen degree colleges.

"Educational institutions for classes 9 and above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi said.

Earlier during the spike in the Omicron cases in January, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered to shut all educational institutes until February 6. However, as the cases have begun to dwindle in the state, the state government has modified its previous orders and allowed senior classes to attend offline classes. Class 9, 10, 11, and 12, and degree colleges will only be opened from tomorrow as per the latest order.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the national capital Delhi will be reopening higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7.

Moreover, Gujarat will reopen classes 1 to 9 from tomorrow. And, Pune will also reopen full day (regular hours) from tomorrow.

Earlier from 1 February colleges and schools for Classes 9 and up will be full-time, while schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day.

Several other states and union territories have reopened schools since the third wave of the Covid pandemic has started to become less severe such as Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana resumed offline classes from February 1.

