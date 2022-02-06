Uttar Pradesh to reopen 9-12 classes, degree colleges from Feb 7. Details here

Earlier during the spike in the Omicron cases in January, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered to shut all educational institutes until February 6. However, as the cases have begun to dwindle in the state, the state government has modified its previous orders and allowed senior classes to attend offline classes. Class 9, 10, 11, and 12, and degree colleges will only be opened from tomorrow as per the latest order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}