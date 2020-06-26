ALLAHABAD : The Uttar Pradesh government has told the Allahabad High Court that it will begin using rapid test kits to detect coronavirus across the state as soon as possible.

The court issued directions to the state on Thursday, asking it to implement antigen testing in all districts.

The order followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea seeking a better handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar also asked the UP police chief to ensure wearing of masks and social distancing in the state.

On Tuesday, the state government had said in Lucknow that it has received the antigen test kits and planned to begin using them from Wednesday, focusing on six districts.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General said the state government has increased the number of tests from 17,000 to 20,000 per day during the past week.

The government said “mohalla committees" in Allahabad city are contacting residents to find out if anyone in their families showed any COVID-19 symptoms.

It expressed appreciation for what the state government’s efforts to contain coronavirus.

"In the end, we would like to record a word of appreciation for the state of UP and for the district administration for having brought palpable changes within the last one week in the testing, tracking and treatment of COVID-19 patients," it said.

It fixed July 9 as the next date of hearing.

On June 18, the high court had suggested to the state government to conduct mass testing for COVID-19.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated