People whose RT-PCR tests have come negative but are showing symptoms of being infected with coronavirus will be treated as 'presumptive' Covid-19 patients, the Uttar Pradesh administration has said.

"Patients whose RT-PCR tests are negative but are suspected to be Covid positive after X-Rays, CT Scans, Blood Reports or Symptoms or Doctor's opinion -- will be treated as Covid patients in category of 'Presumptive Covid'," an official statement issued on Saturday read.

"The patients under this category can be administered the same medication as has been established for Covid positive if the attending doctor feels the need for it," the order added.

CM's directions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to officials regarding the lockdown and the curfew after holding a video conference with 'Team 11' of bureaucrats on Saturday.

During the lockdown, medical and health-related services and supply of essential goods would continue. A massive campaign of sanitation and sanitisation will be carried out during the weekends.

Ten new oxygen plants would be set up at different locations in the state soon with the support of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The state government has enforced night curfew in all districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases and also ordered the closure of schools and coaching from class 1 to 12 in the state till 30 April.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The state on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh Covid-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.

Of the new fatalities linked to the virus, 36 were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by 15 from Kanpur, eight from Varanasi, four each from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Jaunpur among other districts.

Lucknow accounted for 5,913 of the fresh Covid-19 cases, Allahabad 1977, Kanpur 1826 and Varanasi 1,664, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

So far, 6,41,292 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, it said.

