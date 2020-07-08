Uttar Pradesh to undertake 3-day special campaign to contain COVID-19 spread

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday announced a 3-day special cleanliness campaign to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus infection and other communicable diseases in the state.

The UP chief minister after chairing a meeting of senior officials in Lucknow said, "the three-day special cleanliness campaign will be organised on July 10, 11 and 12 in villages and urban areas. The campaign will be organised in coordination with the departments of urban development, rural development, panchayati raj and other institutions."

Yogi Adityanath also stressed on cleaning of water tanks, and said public toilets must be constructed in rural areas on a priority basis. He also asked the officials to give special attention on to social distancing during the campaign.

Under the cleanliness campaign, anti-larval chemicals will also be sprayed in all districts of the state, beside fogging, said an official.

The chief minister said the COVID-19 testing capacity should be increased to 35,000 tests per day.

Eighteen people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh as the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,332 new infections pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 29,968 on Tuesday.





