This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel was allegedly removed from the post for disregarding government duties and not taking enough interest in departmental work
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Police chief Mukul Goel was removed from his post on Wednesday. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed Goel for “inefficiency" and “neglecting his work".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Police chief Mukul Goel was removed from his post on Wednesday. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed Goel for “inefficiency" and “neglecting his work".
The Director General of Police (DGP) was allegedly removed from the post for disregarding government duties and not taking enough interest in departmental work.
The Director General of Police (DGP) was allegedly removed from the post for disregarding government duties and not taking enough interest in departmental work.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has been given the additional charge of the state's police chief, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has been given the additional charge of the state's police chief, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, the statement said.
Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, the statement said.
It added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental work and inefficiency.
It added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental work and inefficiency.
Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.
Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.
Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a B Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
Goel had served UP Police in various capacities. He had served as police chief of districts like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Saharanpur and Meerut. Goel also served as DIG in Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly ranges.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goel had served UP Police in various capacities. He had served as police chief of districts like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Saharanpur and Meerut. Goel also served as DIG in Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly ranges.