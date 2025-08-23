Uttar Pradesh tragedy: Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University VC, wife killed in road accident in Mau

Uttar Pradesh News: Nagpur-based Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Hareram Tripathi and his wife lost their lives in a road accident in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Advertisement

The tragic incident took place on Saturday morning in Dohrighat police station area of Mau when their car collided with a trailer truck parked on the road.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar said that in Kusma village on Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Dohrighat police station area, their car collided with a parked trailer truck.

Tripathi (58) and his wife, Badami Devi (56), who were in the car, died on the spot, Kumar added.

In the incident, their car driver, Vaibhav Mishra (35), was seriously injured.

ASP Kumar said that the driver has been sent to the hospital for treatment.

The couple was going from Varanasi to their village in the Kushinagar district.

Earlier, Tripathi was the Vice Chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi.

Advertisement

In a statement, Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University's spokesperson said Prof Tripathi and his wife were on the way to their native place in Kushinagar when the accident occurred. The couple's death cast a pall of grief in the university and the academic circle.

In a post on social media platform X, Governor Radhakrishnan said he was deeply pained to learn about the death of Prof Tripathi and his wife.

"Prof Tripathi was a distinguished Sanskrit scholar, researcher and a popular teacher. During his tenure, he worked with dedication for the promotion and propagation of the Sanskrit language. With his demise, we have lost a dedicated researcher and an able administrator who tirelessly worked for the cause of Sanskrit," he said.

Advertisement

CM Fadnavis said Prof Tripathi was renowned as a scholar of Indian philosophy and jurisprudence.