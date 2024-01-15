Urdu poet Munawwar Rana dies at 71 due to cardiac arrest: ‘Is gaon se rishta humara khatam...’
Munawwar Rana was 71 at the time of his death. The Urdu poet had been battling lung and throat infection since 2017 and was also receiving treatment regularly due to kidney problems for which he had to undergo dialysis.
Urdu poet Munawwar Rana on Sunday breathed his last at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow following a cardiac arrest.
Munawwar Rana's son was arrested by Rae Bareli police in August 2021 for allegedly having staged a shootout against himself in June in order to frame his uncle and cousin.
Munawwar Rana's daughter Sumaiya Rana, joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav.
In August 2020, Munawwar Rana had accused former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi of allegedly 'selling himself' to deliver the Ayodhya verdict. He further said that it was not justice, it was an order.
