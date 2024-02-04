Ever heard of "fake" brides and grooms? Well, an incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district might stun many. A video circulating on social media showed many "brides" garlanding and marrying themselves during a mass wedding organised under a government scheme in Ballia.

Wondering what had happened?

According to reports, a case of fraud in the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme has come to light. The marriage of young men and women from poor families is being done under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme.

Under this scheme, a payment of ₹51,000 is made of which ₹35,000 goes to the girl, ₹10,000 for purchasing matrimonial materials and ₹6,000 for the event, according to the government website, news agency PTI reported.

Ballia's mass wedding fraud

One such community wedding event was held in Ballia's Maniyar Inter College on January 25 this year. At the event, many of the participants were found out to be ineligible under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme.

District Social Welfare Officer Deepak Srivastava had reportedly complained in connection with the matter. As per the police complaint, it came to the fore that brides and grooms, who were already married, were being married again in the mass marriage event.

As per a report filed probe committee, ineligible applicants had applied illegally to get benefits under the scheme by hiding the actual facts.

The Social Welfare department's assistant development officer was negligent in examining the applications which led to this fraud, PTI reported.

Viral Video of a mass wedding in Ballia

UP Tak shared a video, purportedly shot in Ballia, showing the mass wedding, wherein, "grooms" could be seen wearing masks and “hiding their faces", while some girls and women garlanded themselves in the absence of a groom.