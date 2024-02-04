Brides marrying without grooms bring mass wedding fraud in UP's Ballia in focus: What happened exactly?
A video, purportedly shot in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, showed a mass wedding, wherein, “grooms” could be seen wearing masks and “hiding their faces”, while some women garlanded themselves in the absence of a groom.
Ever heard of "fake" brides and grooms? Well, an incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district might stun many. A video circulating on social media showed many "brides" garlanding and marrying themselves during a mass wedding organised under a government scheme in Ballia.
'Fake' grooms, minor girls & married women participated
According to a UP Tak report, minor girls and even mothers of two children got married for money. As per claims on social media, “Of the 537 couples that got married during the event on 25 Jan last month, at least 190 were found to be fake/ineligible couples."
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had said that the funds have not yet been distributed to the beneficiaries of the mass marriage programme held in Maniyar development block.
Bablu, one of the men who posed as a groom, told the media that he was asked to sit during the marriage ceremony in exchange for ₹2000- ₹3000. "I don't know where the bride went...I didn't get the money," he said in one of the videos shared by Quint Hindi.
Quint Hindi reported that 86 fake marriages had taken place in Beruaar Bari of Ballia and 50 in Reoti.
What action was taken against the mass wedding fraud
Following the complaint, a probe committee under the chief development officer was constituted in the matter on January 29. It was found in the probe that some of the beneficiaries like Archana of Manikapur village were married in June 2023, PTI reported.
Apart from this, Ranjana Yadav and Suman Chauhan got married in March 2023, Priyanka got married in November 2023, Pooja got married a year ago, Sanju got married three years ago and Ramita got married in July 2023. Apart from this, Sonam's marriage is not decided yet.
An FIR was registered against the assistant development officer of the Social Welfare department and eight beneficiaries on charges of fraud in the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, police had said.
As many as 15 people, including the officers of the Social Welfare department, were arrested in Ballia on January 31, police said.
Ballia District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar told PTI that two assistant development officers — Sunil Kumar Yadav and Bhanu Pratap of the Social Welfare department — were arrested.
Others who were held included Ravindra Gupta, Alok Srivastav, Upendra Yadav, Deepak Chauhan, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Ramji Chauhan, Santosh Yadav, Arjun Verma, Ramnath, Acchelal Verma, Dharmendra Yadav, Gulab Yadav and Sarabjeet Singh of the Social Welfare department.
