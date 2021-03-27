A woman in a Mathura village has been found to have been infected with a South African strain of coronavirus. In addition to this, two district health workers tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been administered both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine, reported news agency PTI.

According to Dr Bhudeo Singh, the in-charge of Mathura's Covid Rapid Response Team, the woman's test samples were found with the South African variant during its genome sequencing by a government laboratory in Lucknow.

Her samples had first tested positive for Covid-19 on 3 March at the Deen Dayal Veterinary University. But following some doubts, it was sent to Lucknow for a re-test, PTI quoted Singh as saying.

The woman was put in home quarantine after being tested positive and has since also completed her quarantine period, Singh said. But after the discovery that the virus she contracted was of South African strain, she has been put in home-quarantine again and is being administered preventive medicines.

The Mathura district administration has now decided to conduct intensive tests in the entire village to which the woman belongs, Singh said. The staffers of a ‘dharamshala’ in Mathura where the woman had stayed earlier too would be subjected to tests, he added.

About the health workers who have contracted the disease despite having been fully inoculated, Dr Singh said the two workers, aged 51 and 41 years respectively, have been quarantined.

Variants in India

According to the latest Union health ministry update, the total number of cases with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has reached 795.

From 400 cases reported on 18 March, the infections by mutant strains have increased to 795 in the country.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Rajya Sabha on 16 March that no case of reinfection by mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported from India so far.

Vaccines effective against variants

The central government has asserted that both Covishield and Covaxin are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants.

He was asked if the vaccines that are being used right now in India are effective against the three new variants of concern -- the UK variant, South African variant and the Brazilian variant.

"It is well established by research studies in published literature that the vaccines available in our country -- both Covishield and Covaxin -- are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants.

"The research work regarding the South African variant is ongoing at the moment," he added.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh recorded over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases after a period of three months, while the death toll rose to 8,779 on Friday with six more fatalities.

At present, there are 5,824 active cases, of which 3,383 are under home isolation, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

A total of 5,96,698 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far, he said.

With 1,032 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the infection tally in UP mounted to 6,11,301.

The officer said the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive for all above 45 years will start from 1 April.

"Till now, over 54 lakh people have taken COVID-19 vaccine in the state ," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via