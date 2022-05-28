This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Uttar Pradesh, no female worker may be forced to work without her written approval before 6 am or after 7 pm, according to a circular issued by the Yogi Adityanath government.
In Uttar Pradesh, no female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am and after 7 pm, the Yogi Adityanath government has said in a circular. Female workers will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision if they are working during the aforementioned hours.
The BJP government of Yogi Adityanath earlier proposed ₹75.50 crore for a women empowerment scheme. The state administration has recommended establishing cyber support desks for women at the district level.
Under the Mission Shakti initiative in the micro and small scale industries sector, an allocation of ₹20 crore has been recommended for women's safety, empowerment, and skill development.
According to the latest edition of the National Family Health Survey Report, there are three times as many males as females employed in India's 15-49 age group, a stubborn gender imbalance that has remained largely unchanged over the last five years.
The states with the lowest percentage of working women include Bihar (14 percent), Uttar Pradesh (17 percent), and Assam (18 percent). More than a third of women were employed in a few states: Karnataka (35 percent), Andhra Pradesh (37 percent), Telangana (39 percent), Manipur (40 percent), and Meghalaya (42 percent).
Under the farmers' accident scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government requested a budget of ₹650 crore for farmers. The policy allows for a maximum payout of ₹5 lakh in the event of accidental death or incapacity.
In the current fiscal year, the state's finance minister has promised to install 15,000 solar pumps. In addition, the budget sets a goal of distributing 119.30 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers.
For the Chief Minister's Minor Irrigation Scheme, the state has sought a budget of ₹1,000 crore. Under the party's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp' Patra, the Uttar Pradesh government would distribute two crore smartphones/tablets to the youth.
