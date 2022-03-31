Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to provide govt jobs to over 10,000 youths in 100 days

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to provide govt jobs to over 10,000 youths in 100 days

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
2 min read . 10:31 PM IST Livemint

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in next 100 days.

"The state government has given instructions to all the service selection boards to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 100 days," the Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly will be concluded today.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday last week.

A total of 52 ministers had taken oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, who failed to win his seat in the assembly polls, is a deputy CM again. Brajesh Pathak too is a deputy chief minister, replacing Dinesh Sharma in the outgoing Adityanath cabinet.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance.

Apart from the chief minister, 18 cabinet ministers -- including the two deputy CMs -- 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 other ministers of state were administered the oath by Governor Anandiben Patel.

As the event progressed, the oath was administered to two and even four ministers of state in each go to save time.

Besides Modi, the ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Apart from the CMs of BJP-run state, Bihar chief minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar attended the ceremony as an NDA partner.

There was much speculation over the possible return of Keshav Prasad Maurya as a deputy CM. He had lost the assembly election from his native Sirathu seat.

But after the repeat of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for the second term despite losing from his own constituency, it appeared that the party might also favour the influential Other Backward Class leader in UP.

