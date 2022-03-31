This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apart from the chief minister, 18 cabinet ministers -- including the two deputy CMs -- 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 other ministers of state were administered the oath by Governor Anandiben Patel.
Apart from the chief minister, 18 cabinet ministers -- including the two deputy CMs -- 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 other ministers of state were administered the oath by Governor Anandiben Patel.
As the event progressed, the oath was administered to two and even four ministers of state in each go to save time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As the event progressed, the oath was administered to two and even four ministers of state in each go to save time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides Modi, the ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.
Besides Modi, the ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.
Apart from the CMs of BJP-run state, Bihar chief minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar attended the ceremony as an NDA partner.
Apart from the CMs of BJP-run state, Bihar chief minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar attended the ceremony as an NDA partner.
There was much speculation over the possible return of Keshav Prasad Maurya as a deputy CM. He had lost the assembly election from his native Sirathu seat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There was much speculation over the possible return of Keshav Prasad Maurya as a deputy CM. He had lost the assembly election from his native Sirathu seat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But after the repeat of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for the second term despite losing from his own constituency, it appeared that the party might also favour the influential Other Backward Class leader in UP.
But after the repeat of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for the second term despite losing from his own constituency, it appeared that the party might also favour the influential Other Backward Class leader in UP.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!