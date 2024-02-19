Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's ‘double-engine’ govt replaces ‘red tape’ with ‘red carpet’ for investors, says PM Modi
The BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has shown that no one can stop development from taking place if the intention is there, says PM.
In Uttar Pradesh, the culture of “red tape" has been replaced with the “red carpet" for investors in the seven years of the “double-engine" government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message