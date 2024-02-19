 Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's ‘double-engine’ govt replaces ‘red tape’ with ‘red carpet’ for investors, says PM Modi | Mint
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's 'double-engine' govt replaces 'red tape' with 'red carpet' for investors, says PM Modi
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's 'double-engine' govt replaces 'red tape' with 'red carpet' for investors, says PM Modi

 Livemint

The BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has shown that no one can stop development from taking place if the intention is there, says PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 4th groundbreaking ceremony of UP Global Investors' Summit, in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 4th groundbreaking ceremony of UP Global Investors' Summit, in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)

In Uttar Pradesh, the culture of “red tape" has been replaced with the “red carpet" for investors in the seven years of the “double-engine" government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “double-engine" government in Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shown that no one can stop development from taking place if the intention is there.

“Seven to eight years ago, one could not even think that such an environment of investment and jobs would be made in UP. Crime and riots were common then and no one would have even believed if anyone said that UP would be developed," said Modi in his address at a ceremony of UP Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow.

“It has been seven years since the double-engine government was formed in UP. In these years, UP has removed the red tape culture and replaced it with red carpet culture," he added.

Modi launched 14,000 projects worth more than 10 lakh crore across the state on Monday. The projects are related to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education.

“The exports from UP have doubled in the past years. UP has done commendable work in electricity production and transmission. UP is the state with the most number of expressways in the country," said the prime minister.

He further said that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the strength behind “Viksit Uttar Pradesh" and they benefitted from schemes such as “One District, One Product" and Vishwakarma Scheme. 

“In the last seven years, crime has reduced in UP and business culture has expanded. An environment of trade, development and trust has developed in UP in the last seven years," he said.

In a swipe at the Congress, Modi said the party people believed that the members of only one family had the right over the Bharat Ratna and that is why their governments did not confer it on BR Ambedkar for decades.

Published: 19 Feb 2024, 06:23 PM IST
