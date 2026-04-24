Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj bakes at 45°C amid heatwave alert in north India; thunderstorms likely in Delhi on…

Sweltering heat gripped parts of northern India, with maximum temperatures ranging from 40–45°C. The highest temperature was recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj at 45.2°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heatwave conditions also prevailed over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on April 25; in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till April 26; and in East Uttar Pradesh till April 27.
The national capital has been placed under a yellow alert for tomorrow, while thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places on April 26, the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, said.
Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is set to affect Himachal Pradesh; however, temperatures will continue to rise. The weather department said rain and thunderstorms are likely to lash the hill state over the next few days.
Speaking to ANI, IMD senior scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said, “Temperatures have been increasing across the state, particularly in the mid and lower hill regions, and heatwave conditions have been observed in some areas. A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact Himachal Pradesh from April 25.”
The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Una, Kangra, and adjoining areas for April 24, warning of continued high temperatures in the lower hill regions.
Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar on April 25.
These conditions are also expected over Tripura from April 24 to 26; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from April 24 to 30; Kerala & Mahe from April 24 to 26; and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from April 24 to 28.
Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Uttar Pradesh on April 25.
Meanwhile, amid soaring mercury levels, India's peak power demand surged to a seasonal high of 240 GW on Thursday.
The country's peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) was recorded a tad higher at 240.12 GW on April 23, up from 239.70 GW on April 22, the highest during this summer.
According to experts, the peak power demand may soon breach the second-highest recorded at 243.27 GW in September 2023, with rising mercury levels and an increase in the intensity of heat waves in the country.
The record high of 250 GW of peak power demand was recorded in May 2024.
(With inputs from news agencies)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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