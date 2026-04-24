Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj bakes at 45°C amid heatwave alert in north India; thunderstorms likely in Delhi on…

Sweltering heat gripped parts of northern India, with maximum temperatures ranging from 40–45°C. The highest temperature was recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj at 45.2°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heatwave conditions also prevailed over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on April 25; in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till April 26; and in East Uttar Pradesh till April 27.
The national capital has been placed under a yellow alert for tomorrow, while thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places on April 26, the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, said.
Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is set to affect Himachal Pradesh; however, temperatures will continue to rise. The weather department said rain and thunderstorms are likely to lash the hill state over the next few days.
Speaking to ANI, IMD senior scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said, “Temperatures have been increasing across the state, particularly in the mid and lower hill regions, and heatwave conditions have been observed in some areas. A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact Himachal Pradesh from April 25.”
The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Una, Kangra, and adjoining areas for April 24, warning of continued high temperatures in the lower hill regions.
Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar on April 25.
These conditions are also expected over Tripura from April 24 to 26; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from April 24 to 30; Kerala & Mahe from April 24 to 26; and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from April 24 to 28.
Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Uttar Pradesh on April 25.
Meanwhile, amid soaring mercury levels, India's peak power demand surged to a seasonal high of 240 GW on Thursday.
The country's peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) was recorded a tad higher at 240.12 GW on April 23, up from 239.70 GW on April 22, the highest during this summer.
According to experts, the peak power demand may soon breach the second-highest recorded at 243.27 GW in September 2023, with rising mercury levels and an increase in the intensity of heat waves in the country.
The record high of 250 GW of peak power demand was recorded in May 2024.
(With inputs from news agencies)