Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a ban on the sale of liquor around the 'Shri Ram Mandir' area in Ayodhya. UP's minister of State for Excise (independent charge) Nitin Agrawal informed that the licenses of all the liquor shops in the Ram temple area have been cancelled.

Separately, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple.

Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and placed the first carved stone.

Seers and saints from across the country were invited for the occasion.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

"Work on the superstructure begins today. We have a 3-stage time frame (for completion of works) - Garbhagriha by 2023, temple construction by 2024 end and main constructions at the temple complex by 2025," Nripendra Misra, Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction committee told ANI.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.