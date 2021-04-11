In light of the increasing Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand and other parts of the country, state chief secretary Om Prakash on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the coronavirus situation at the Secretariat.

The Uttarakhand chief secretary said since Covid-19 infections are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the deadly virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation.

He instructed the officials to ramp up testing in all the districts and ensure 100% testing in containment zones. He also said that adherence to social distancing and Covid-19-appropriate behaviour in crowded places including markets, hotels, restaurants should also be ensured.

Further, he said that the most effective way of controlling the spike in Covid-19 cases is spreading maximum public awareness.

'Make people aware of Tika Utsav'

He instructed the officials to make people aware of the 'Tika Utsav' that is commencing from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Thursday that the period between April 11 to April 14 can be observed as Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Chief Secretary also directed them to run an extensive information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, with the main focus on youth

State Tourism Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that Uttarkashi is doing very well at the national level in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, adding that efforts should be made to increase the inoculation process. He emphasised on more testing and tracing to combat COVID-19.

State Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha; Director-General, Medical Health, and Family Welfare, Trupti Bahuguna; Additional Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman; Director-General, Information, Ranveer Singh Chauhan and all the District Magistrates were present at the meeting via video conferencing.

The state cabinet on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am and close all schools from class 1 to 12 till April 30 in parts of Haridwar, Nainital and the state's winter capital.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Friday reported 748 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths and 327 recoveries, taking that case tally to 1,06,246, including 5,384 active cases.

