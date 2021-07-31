Child tests positive: A 12-year child has been found to be Covid positive at Doon Hospital in Dehradun, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. The child was admitted to the hospital due to illness three days ago.

According to the report, Doon Hospital doctors said that a test was done and the report which came on Saturday showed the child to be Covid positive. The parents of the child have also been tested for Covid.

The child was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the hospital. "The child has been kept under special supervision," said Doon Medical College Principal Dr Ashutosh Sayana said.

On Friday, Uttarakhand reported 41 new Covid cases on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Centre had said that a decision on Covid-19 vaccination of children would be taken once the results of the ongoing clinical trials were obtained.

"Clinical trials are underway for some of our vaccines, including Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's another vaccine," joint secretary in the health ministry, Lav Agarwal had said.

"As soon as we get robust enough results of these trials, we will decide on vaccination for children, based on the expert decision," he had added.

VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog, had said that the government was also encouraging Biological E, Novavax to conduct paediatrics study once they were found safe for adults.

The statement had come after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government was likely to begin vaccinating children against Covid-19 in August.

Mandaviya made the statement during a parliamentary party meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We would likely begin vaccinating children from next month," the health minister had said.

