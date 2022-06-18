Uttarakhand: 15-yr-old booked for raping housekeeping staff at 5-star hotel in Dehradun1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- The incident took place inside ladies’ washroom at around 9.30 am on Friday at a 5-star hotel in Dehradun
A 15-year-old boy has been booked for raping a 24-year-old housekeeping staff at a five-star hotel in Dehradun. The incident took place inside ladies’ washroom at around 9.30 am on Friday.
As per the police, the woman, who hail from West Bengal and works at the hotel, was charging her mobile in the washroom when the boy barged in. Even though she seemed disinterested, the boy continued to talk to her.
She even questioned him for entering the ladies’ washroom and told him that the staff is not allowed to speak to the guests and he should immediately leave.
“Despite my resistance, the accused first locked the door from inside and then raped me. Though I yelled for help, nobody could hear me since the door was closed," the complainant told the police, as reported by Hindustan Times. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajpur police station.
Mohan Singh, station house officer at Rajpur police station, who confirmed that they have registered an FIR in the case, said the woman’s medical report has been sent for confirmation of rape. A probe is on.
The minor, who is from Chhattisgarh, had been staying with the family in the hotel for the last two days and was going to check out around noon, police said. On Saturday, the minor was produced in the juvenile court and sent to a juvenile home in Haridwar.
“The safety of our guests and colleagues is of utmost importance to us. We are collaborating closely with local police on this incident," said a spokesperson of the hotel. The woman is married and has a daughter.
