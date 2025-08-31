Uttarakhand: 19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Pithoragarh

Amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand, 19 NHPC workers are trapped as landslide blocked tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Pithoragarh's Ealagarh area near Dharchula, officials said on Sunday, 31 August, PTI reported.

Dharchula Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma stated that machinery has been deployed to clear the debris, and the route is expected to be open by evening, allowing all workers to exit safely.

Verma noted that, despite ongoing debris falling, the Border Roads Organisation is actively working to clear the path using JCB machines. He assured that all workers are safe and will be able to exit once the route to the power house is opened. Additionally, he confirmed that power generation at the plant is continuing without disruption.

Gangotri National Highway blocked Meanwhile, Gangotri and Yamnoutri National Highway is blocked due to rubble and boulders. According to officials, the Gangotri Highway was hit at Dharasu, Netalam Charethi and Bhatwari, saying that roads between Harsil and Dharali and the route from Dharali to Gangotri were functional for vehicles.

The Uttarakhand DIPR post stated, "In Uttarkashi district, the Gangotri National Highway is currently blocked at Dharasu, Netala, Charethi, and Bhatwari due to debris and boulders. Efforts are underway by BRO to restore the route. Additionally, the road between Harsil and Dharali is operational for vehicles. The route from Dharali to Gangotri is operational.”

"The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked near Silai Band, at the dilapidated Gaad in Junglechatti, Banas, and Naardchatti. Efforts are underway to make the route accessible at Junglechatti and Dabarkot. The Barkot-Damta-Vikasnagar National Highway is operational for traffic. The Uttarkashi-Suwakholi-Dehradun Motor Road is operational for traffic. The Uttarkashi-Lambgaon Motor Road is operational for traffic," it added.

While lauding the personnel's efforts, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that 1,747 roads had begun operating while work was also being done to on other routes affected due to debris and rain. He said besides JCB machines deployed on blocked roads, relief had also been given to people in affected places.

“Disaster management and relief operations are ongoing at a war footing in the state. Continuous efforts are being made to clear the routes blocked due to heavy rains and debris. In line with the instructions given to officials, 1747 roads have been opened so far, while work is in progress on 80 roads. Traffic has been restored on 95.62% of the roads obstructed by debris and landslides,” Dhami said.

He further said, "Wherever there was a possibility of debris, JCB machines and necessary resources had already been deployed in advance. Clear instructions were given to officials to initiate immediate action as soon as the roads are closed. As a result, routes in the affected areas are being opened rapidly, and the public is receiving relief," the post read.