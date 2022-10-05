Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Uttarakhand: 25 dead, 21 rescued so far after bus falls in gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand: 25 dead, 21 rescued so far after bus falls in gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Rescue operation underway by SDRF after a bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge in the Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot in Pauri Garhwal district. (Image: ANI)
1 min read . 07:45 AM ISTLivemint

Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people overnight and all the injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

Twenty-five people have been found dead after a bus fell into a 500-metre gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, DGP Ashok Kumar has said.

Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people overnight and all the injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

"25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot. Police & SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, DGP Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI.

Currently, the rescue operation is underway by SDRF. On Tuesday, a bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

"A wedding procession had left in a bus from Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

"Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children. We are in continuous touch with the Pauri police and villagers," he added. 

Speaking on the accident, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers helping in rescue operation."

(With inputs from ANI)

