A group of 28 trainee mountaineers are trapped in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi district, prompting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to seek the Army's help to expedite rescue operations
On Tuesday, an avalanche at the Draupadi Ka Danda peak in the Uttarkashi district trapped 28 trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested assistance from the Army to speed up rescue efforts.
The team was hit by an avalanche around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to preliminary reports.
“Information about 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute being trapped following an avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak has been received. Rapid, relief and rescue operations underway by the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel," CM Dhami said.
The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over phone and sought the Army's help in speeding up the rescue operations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered his condolences to the grieving families who lost their family members.
“Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
“Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri @PushkarDhamiand took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being," Singh said
ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey said, "There was a group from mountaineering institute who were on a mission to reach Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, located at 18,000 ft. An avalanche came around 8 am and 29 were trapped. 8 immediately rescued by members of team. No clarity on deaths yet."
