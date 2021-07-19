OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand: 3 dead, 4 missing after Uttarkashi witnesses cloudburst

Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district reported a cloudburst on Monday in which three people have died, as per the news agency ANI report, while 4 others are missing. The natural disaster took place in Mando village in Uttarkashi.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has reached the disaster spot and rescue operation is underway, Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, SDRF said.

More details are awaited.

Uttarakhand cloud burst
View Full Image
Uttarakhand cloud burst

Meanwhile, as per the recent satellite images by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) intense to very intense rainfall is predicted over parts of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, adjoining West Rajasthan, South Haryana and Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas on Monday.

Last week, a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, in the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri national highway.

Due to the falling of huge boulders and debris on the road the Gangotri national highway got blocked.

The heavy rainfall and flood damaged the irrigated fields, channels, and roads in the high altitude village.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout