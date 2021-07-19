Uttarakhand: 3 dead, 4 missing after Uttarkashi witnesses cloudburst

Last week, a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, in the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri national highway

Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district reported a cloudburst on Monday in which three people have died, as per the news agency ANI report, while 4 others are missing. The natural disaster took place in Mando village in Uttarkashi.

More details are awaited.

Uttarakhand cloud burst

Meanwhile, as per the recent satellite images by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) intense to very intense rainfall is predicted over parts of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, adjoining West Rajasthan, South Haryana and Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas on Monday.

Due to the falling of huge boulders and debris on the road the Gangotri national highway got blocked.

The heavy rainfall and flood damaged the irrigated fields, channels, and roads in the high altitude village.

