Uttarakhand: 40 Kailash Mansarovar Yatri stuck after part of hill collapses

Uttarakhand: 40 Kailash Mansarovar Yatri stuck after part of hill collapses2 min read . 04:13 PM IST
As many as 40 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra passengers including several locals got stuck after a portion of the hill fell on a road in Uttarakhand
As many as 40 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra passengers including several locals got stuck after a portion of the hill fell on a road in Uttarakhand
Around 40 passengers of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are stuck at the Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway, as a large portion of the hill fell on the road near Uttarakhand's Najang Tamba village. The route of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which goes via the Najang Tamba village -- which has also been closed due to the blockade. Uttarakhand is also bracing for heavy rainfall as the IMD has issued an orange alert for the state.
Around 40 passengers of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are stuck at the Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway, as a large portion of the hill fell on the road near Uttarakhand's Najang Tamba village. The route of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which goes via the Najang Tamba village -- which has also been closed due to the blockade. Uttarakhand is also bracing for heavy rainfall as the IMD has issued an orange alert for the state.
Adi Kailash, situated in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand is a popular pilgrimage for Hindu devotees. It is situated close to Indo-Tibetan Border.
Adi Kailash, situated in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand is a popular pilgrimage for Hindu devotees. It is situated close to Indo-Tibetan Border.
On Friday, the weather department predicted heavy rainfall with lightning in Uttarakhand and adjoining regions.
On Friday, the weather department predicted heavy rainfall with lightning in Uttarakhand and adjoining regions.
"Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Septem. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Septem. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-26th; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th; East Uttar Pradesh on 25th and Delhi & West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd September," IMD predicted in a series of tweets. It further said that "isolated heavy rainfall" was also expected over the state from September 23 to September 25.
"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-26th; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th; East Uttar Pradesh on 25th and Delhi & West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd September," IMD predicted in a series of tweets. It further said that "isolated heavy rainfall" was also expected over the state from September 23 to September 25.
Several highways of the state like National Highway (NH) 109 at Rudraprayag remained blocked due to heavy rains induced sudden landslides from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.
Several highways of the state like National Highway (NH) 109 at Rudraprayag remained blocked due to heavy rains induced sudden landslides from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.
No casualties were reported as the pilgrims were stopped on time. The pilgrims going to Kedarnath were stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Guptkashi and the ones coming back from Sonprayag were also stopped at safe places at Sonprayag, Sitapur, etc.
No casualties were reported as the pilgrims were stopped on time. The pilgrims going to Kedarnath were stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Guptkashi and the ones coming back from Sonprayag were also stopped at safe places at Sonprayag, Sitapur, etc.
Avalanche in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier of Kedarnath Dham, no damage reported
Avalanche in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier of Kedarnath Dham, no damage reported
The Rudraprayag administration also informed about an avalanche in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham on Thursday. The officials of the concerned department are monitoring the area and no damage or casualties were reported.
The Rudraprayag administration also informed about an avalanche in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham on Thursday. The officials of the concerned department are monitoring the area and no damage or casualties were reported.
Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.
Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.
With inputs from ANI.
With inputs from ANI.