Uttarakhand: 40 Kailash Mansarovar Yatri stuck after part of hill collapses

Around 40 passengers of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are stuck at the Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway, as a large portion of the hill fell on the road near Uttarakhand's Najang Tamba village. The route of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which goes via the Najang Tamba village -- which has also been closed due to the blockade. Uttarakhand is also bracing for heavy rainfall as the IMD has issued an orange alert for the state.

