As many as 67 healthcare workers have tested positive in Uttarakhand, the state administration informed on Friday adding that cases are spread across Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, an ANI report said.

According to the Director of State Medical and Health Department, Dr. SK Gupta, the COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly and the surge is mainly in five districts. He said, "67 healthcare workers, in Uttarakhand, have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are spread across Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has restricted the entry of people into the state secretariat. The order was issued by the Chief Secretary of the state Om Prakash on Friday said that only ministers and staff will be allowed to enter the secretariat. "The journalists are also not allowed to enter the secretariat," the order said.

Also to contain the spread of COVID-19, the schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Kotdwar Bhabar districts in Uttarakhand will remain closed till April 30. "The schools in the remaining districts will continue in both offline and online mode amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," Rawat said in his order.

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 2,220 people testing positive for the disease. The previous record of single-day rise in the number of cases was witnessed on September 19 last year when the state reported 2,078 cases.

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry stated, sixteen states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

