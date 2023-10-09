At least seven people, including five women, one man, and one child, died in a major bus accident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Sunday. As many as 28 people have been rescued till now and rescue operations are still underway.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and handed over to the civil police by the SDRF, they said. Official said, the bus was coming from Haryana and crashed into a ditch in Nainital.

According to the officials, the Disaster Control Room in Nainital notified SDRF on Sunday that a bus thought to be carrying 30 to 33 people had crashed into a ditch at Nalni on Kaladhungi Road.

On the above information, as per the instructions of Commandant SDRF Manikant Mishra, SDRF rescue teams from Post Rudrapur, Nainital, and Khairna immediately left for the spot for rescue.

After reaching the spot, it was found that there were 33 people in the said bus that came from Hisar, Haryana, to visit Nainital. The bus went out of control at the spot and crashed into a ditch about 200 metres deep, the officials said.

The SDRF rescue team reached the spot and conducted a joint rescue operation with the NDRF, local police, and other rescue units. 26 injured people aboard the bus were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment in the pitch dark and extremely adverse conditions of the night.

Calling it ‘very unfortunate news’, Uttarakhand CM Psuhkar Singh Dhami in a post on X, wrote, “Very unfortunate news was received of a bus accident on Kaladhungi Road in Nainital. Relief and rescue work is going on by the local administration and SDRF team, the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the passengers."