As many as 85 students of Nainital's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gangarkote, Uttarkhand tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, reported news agency ANI .

“Initially, 11 students tested positive along the school staff was found Covid-19 infected. Following that Uttarakhand health department set up a testing camp and took 496 samples in which 85 children were found to be Covid-19 positive," said deputy collector, Rahul Sah

Another official said that the school was transformed into a micro-containment zone on the instructions after cases came to light.

Apart from this, children are being isolated in the school itself and arrangements are being made for them, the children who came negative in the RTPCR test will have a rapid antigen test and following that they would be discharged.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Saturday reported four new Omicron cases taking a total of Omicron cases to eight, as per Central government data.

One Omicron case was reported from the state on 11 December and three more on 27 December.

Of the four new cases, three cases are from Dehradun and one from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said.

Three of the infected persons are in their 20s and one is a 15-year-old girl.

The infected people include a 28-year-old man from Dehradun who had returned from abroad via Gurugram, a 23-year-old man who had also returned from Gurugram recently, a 15-year-old girl who had come into contact with the latter, and a 27-year-old man from Ahmedabad who had come to Rishikesh on December 21. As the man from Ahmedabad has already returned, the Gujarat government has been informed about it, Bahuguna said.

Uttarakhand reported 88 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending on Friday evening.

As per the data provided by the bulletin, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.65%. There are currently 302 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

With inputs from agencies.

