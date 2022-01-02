Uttarakhand: 85 school children test Covid-19 positive in Nainital. Details here

The infected people include a 28-year-old man from Dehradun who had returned from abroad via Gurugram, a 23-year-old man who had also returned from Gurugram recently, a 15-year-old girl who had come into contact with the latter, and a 27-year-old man from Ahmedabad who had come to Rishikesh on December 21. As the man from Ahmedabad has already returned, the Gujarat government has been informed about it, Bahuguna said.

