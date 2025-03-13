A speeding vehicle killed as many as four people and injured two others as it rammed into them near Rajpur Road of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police have said.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 8 pm.

The suspected vehicle that caused the accident is likely to be a Mercedes, he said.

“This incident happened around 8 in the evening at the Old Mussoorie road. A speeding vehicle hit a few people, in which four people died, for now, we suspect the vehicle is a Mercedes. The four people were labourers, and the car hit them. A scooty nearby was also hit. Two people have been injured in their legs,” the Dehradun SSP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.