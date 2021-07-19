The Uttarakhand government has put the administration in all 13 districts on alert in view of the 'very heavy' rain forecast, reported news agency ANI.

This comes after a cloudburst in the Uttarkashi district early on Monday resulted in at least three people's death and four people going missing in Mando village.

The deceased have been identified as two women -- Madhuri (42) and Ritu (38), officials said, adding that a six-year-old child, Ishu has also lost her life in the incident.

"Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," said inspector Jagdamba Prasad, the team in charge of state disaster response force (SDRF).

One person is reported to be missing after the cloudburst in the neighbouring Kankrari village. A search operation is underway to find him.

In addition, one person has been injured in the cloudburst that was reported in Med village of Bal Ganga, Tehri Garhwal.

Rubble entered a few houses after the incident. No causalities have been reported there so far.

Meanwhile, two labourers who got stranded in a tunnel of the Chibro hydel project in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district on Sunday evening were reported to be trapped there as per the last updates.

Efforts are underway to rescue them, Kalsi police station in charge Rituraj Singh said. They had fainted inside the tunnel due to lack of oxygen, he said.

Most of the rivers in Uttarakhand, including Ganga, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Pindar, Nandakini, Tons, Saryu, Gori, Kali and Ramganga, are in spate following intermittent rains over the last three days, the state emergency operation centre informed.

As per the recent satellite images by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) intense to very intense rainfall is predicted over parts of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, adjoining West Rajasthan, South Haryana and Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas on Monday.

