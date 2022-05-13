This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“We are going to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint. It is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. Why is the state government doing such a thing? Is it not sure about the chief minister's victory in Champawat?" senior Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are going to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint. It is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. Why is the state government doing such a thing? Is it not sure about the chief minister's victory in Champawat?" senior Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cabinet also decided to continue giving a bonus of ₹20 per quintal to farmers on the purchase of wheat like in previous years.
The cabinet also decided to continue giving a bonus of ₹20 per quintal to farmers on the purchase of wheat like in previous years.
Dhami is contesting the by-poll to become a member of the state assembly as he could not win from Khatima seat during regular polls held in February.
Dhami is contesting the by-poll to become a member of the state assembly as he could not win from Khatima seat during regular polls held in February.
It is a constitutional requirement that any non-member becoming a chief minister of a state has to become a member within six of being sworn in as CM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is a constitutional requirement that any non-member becoming a chief minister of a state has to become a member within six of being sworn in as CM.