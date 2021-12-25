OPEN APP
Uttarakhand Cabinet on Saturday approved 3% additional dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. The state cabinet also sanctioned the distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 and Class 12, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. 

Today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth over 56 crore.

