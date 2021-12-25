Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Uttarakhand announces additional DA for govt employees, tablets to students. Details here

Uttarakhand announces additional DA for govt employees, tablets to students. Details here

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Livemint

  • The state cabinet also sanctioned the distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 and Class 12

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 

 

Uttarakhand Cabinet on Saturday approved 3% additional dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. The state cabinet also sanctioned the distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 and Class 12, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. 

Uttarakhand Cabinet on Saturday approved 3% additional dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. The state cabinet also sanctioned the distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 and Class 12, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. 

Today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth over 56 crore.

Today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth over 56 crore.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!