Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: AAP likely to make big announcement tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party, which is likely to contest Assembly elections in Uttarakhand next year, will make a very important announcement for the state tomorrow that will prove to be a milestone in its development.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

He said, "I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand."

Last year, the party had announced to contest the Assembly polls in the state. The party had promised that would reach out to people with solutions to the problems faced by the state.

