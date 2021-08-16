Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: AAP likely to make big announcement tomorrow

Kejriwal will be visiting Uttarakhand on Tuesday
1 min read . 02:59 PM IST Livemint

  • AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand

Aam Aadmi Party, which is likely to contest Assembly elections in Uttarakhand next year, will make a very important announcement for the state tomorrow that will prove to be a milestone in its development. 

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Uttarakhand on Tuesday.  

He said, "I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand."

Last year, the party had announced to contest the Assembly polls in the state. The party had promised that would reach out to people with solutions to the problems faced by the state. 

The Uttarakhand assembly polls will be held in February 2022. The House has 70 seats. Currently, the BJP rules the state, while the Congress is in the opposition.

