Uttarakhand avalanche: PM Modi expresses grief, says situation being monitored

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Uttarakhand avalanche on Tuesday and said the situation is being closely monitored
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence to the mountaineers who lost their lives in the Uttarakhand avalanche on Tuesday. So far, four deaths have been reported and the rescue operation is going on.
"It is saddening that we have lost precious lives of those associated with a NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition. Condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities: PM," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.
The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Principle on Tuesday informed PTI that 10 bodies of the trapped 41-member team of NIM were spotted after the avalanche struck at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 peak. Out of the four have been recovered.
President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the incident. Besides PM and the President, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the avalanche.
Taking to social media, Gandhi said, "News of the avalanche in Uttarakhand, which has claimed many lives, is distressing. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the safe return of those missing, and speedy recovery of those injured."
The mountaineering team consisting of 34 trainees and 7 instructors was returning after its expedition to a peak.
According to the Press Release, the course arrived at Base Camp on 25 September. Following the schedule, the course moved for High Altitude Navigation and scale 5670 m tall Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II at 4.00 am. The team met with the unfortunate event while returning from the expedition at 08:45 hrs.
"The Rescue work is in progress and as of now, four bodies have been recovered. SDRF, NDRF, and Indian Air Force are helping in the rescue," it added.
Around eight mountaineers were immediately rescued by the ITBP team and were rushed to the ITBP hospital, informed Vivek Pandey, ITBP PRO to ANI. As soon as the forces received the information about the avalanche, a rescue operation was begun with the association of the ITBP, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and local police.
