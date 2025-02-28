Badrinath Avalanche LIVE Updates: Nearly 57 BRO workers were trapped in Uttarakhand's Badrinath due to an avalanche in the region. It was triggered because of a glacier blast and left several workers trapped under the snow, according to reports. 16 workers have been rescued so far, PTI reported citing Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The incident has been reported from the National Highway connecting Mana to Ghastoli in the state. Stay tuned for Badrinath Avalanche LIVE Updates here
Badrinath News LIVE: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says 16 of the 57 workers trapped in the avalanche in Chamoli have been rescued, reported PTI.
Badrinath News LIVE: Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border located at Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.
Badrinath News LIVE: Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari told ANI “...Information about an avalanche has been received. Around 57 labourers of BRO (Border Roads Organisation), who undertake snow-clearing operations, had camped there. Our teams have been mobilised - ITBP, SDRF and Administration. There is active rainfall and snowfall activities there."
Uttarakhand Badrinath avalanche Live Updates: Over 55 workers are trapped in Uttarakhand's Badrinath region due to a massive avalanche, which was triggered due to a glacier burst